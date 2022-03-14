Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Merlin to produce the magic

Droopys Serenade - 14:36 Sheffield

Droopys Serenade (T3) has yet to bring her trapping boots to the table but the September '20 whelp has undoubtedly shown plenty of ability in six competitive outings at Sheffield, including when finishing off strongly on the back of a first-bend bump on her penultimate outing. Her latest effort is best overlooked and this A4 doesn't look the strongest on paper, so we're hopeful she can escape early scrimmaging and come home best of all from the three-quarter point to shed the maiden tag.

Sharpys Wilber (Trap 6) - 15:26 Sheffield

A consistent sort when campaigned in Ireland, Sharpys Wilber (T6) has continued the good work following his switch to these shores, battling tenaciously to get off the mark last month. He suggested he's ready to strike again recently, finding only one too good on his most recent outing, and the move to the striped jacket looks a plus for John Sharp's charge. He can again turn handy and reel in the pace-setters off the final bend.

Inca Merlin (Trap 1) - 21:26 Nottingham

We step up markedly in class for our final selection at Nottingham, with Inca Merlin (T1) fancied to build on some encouraging trials. Phil Barlow's charge has established himself as a reliable top grade operator at home track Sheffield and he rattled off a hat-trick in January. Potentially well-housed in the red jacket given the make-up of this race, he could well be difficult to catch if getting loose on the rails early doors.