Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Merlin magic

Use Your Jet (Trap 6) - 19:09 Sheffield

Having made the breakthrough over six bends last week, Use Your Jet (T6) is fancied to steal first march and follow up in the Owlerton Stayers Trophy. Operating at a higher level over four bends than his three rivals, he should soon be front rank and ought to prove difficult to peg back if getting loose on the front end.

Rinnwood Own (Trap 4) - 20:12 Sheffield



Despite being a March '19 whelp, Rinnwood Own (T4) has steadily shown improved form following his switch to Sheffield, landing back-to-back contests in A5 and A4 company prior to losing little in defeat in an A3 last time. His style of racing suggests the switch to handicaps will hold no fears and, from what looks a good mark, he's fancied to enhance his good record around here.

Inca Merlin (Trap 2) - 21:31 Sheffield

Having resumed winning ways in this class eight days ago, Inca Merlin (T2) is fancied to supplement that and come out on top again. Coming from an unpromising position, Phil Barlow's charge drove the bends well and asserted off the second bend to get on top. Drawn outside a moderate trapper in red, he can get handy and make full use of what looks a good draw in the blue jacket.