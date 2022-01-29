To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Merlin looks magic at Sheffield

Timeform focus on the action at Sheffield

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Sheffield on Saturday evening.

"He's been motoring in this jacket in recent weeks..."

Timeform on Inca Merlin

Ask The Audience (Trap 4) - 18:51 Sheffield

Ask The Audience (T4) can bounce back to winning ways. This looks his grade for now and he was a ready winner at the start of the month. Trouble put paid to his chance next time and he can go well for an in-form kennel on the back of a trial.

Lightfoot Gaga (Trap 5) - 19:26 Sheffield

Lightfoot Gaga (T5) should get the job done again. She's been in top form since the turn of the year and gained a deserved victory last week, soon in front and streaking clear in the orange. Another big run looks on the cards back up in grade.

Inca Merlin (Trap 4) - 21:31 Sheffield

Inca Merlin (T4) can get the hat-trick up. He's been motoring in this jacket in recent weeks, seeing off a readied new recruit to Owlerton last week, and more of the same should be good enough tonight.

Sheffield 29th Jan (D1 280m)

Saturday 29 January, 9.31pm

