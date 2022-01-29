Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Merlin looks magic at Sheffield

Ask The Audience (Trap 4) - 18:51 Sheffield

Ask The Audience (T4) can bounce back to winning ways. This looks his grade for now and he was a ready winner at the start of the month. Trouble put paid to his chance next time and he can go well for an in-form kennel on the back of a trial.

Lightfoot Gaga (Trap 5) - 19:26 Sheffield

Lightfoot Gaga (T5) should get the job done again. She's been in top form since the turn of the year and gained a deserved victory last week, soon in front and streaking clear in the orange. Another big run looks on the cards back up in grade.

Inca Merlin (Trap 4) - 21:31 Sheffield

Inca Merlin (T4) can get the hat-trick up. He's been motoring in this jacket in recent weeks, seeing off a readied new recruit to Owlerton last week, and more of the same should be good enough tonight.