Having graded on at A5 Sheffield company in the summer, KEEFILL VALE (Trap 2) has wasted little time climbing the grades, making it two wins from four outings in A4 company last week. She's now into A3 company at 18:51 but takes on a quartet of pretty exposed rivals and, on profile, Keefill Vale makes plenty of appeal.

DISTANT HUGO (Trap 6) was just about better than ever when winning in A1 company last month and she did very little wrong when second to a kennelmate here last week. This evening's contest at 19:26 looks a slightly weaker race of it's type so Distant Hugo is fancied to get back on the up.

There's plenty of pace on in the A4 contest at 19:58 and any trouble at the head of affairs early will play right into the hands of MEENAGH MUNCHIE (Trap 4). A strong-running greyhound, the selection was better than ever when scoring in A5 company last time and, on that evidence, he can take the step up in class in his stride.