Some Planning (Trap 5) - 14.59 Sheffield

A strong-running sort over Sheffield's 500m distance, SOME PLANNING (Trap 5, 14.59) has long since shaped like a step up in trip was worth exploring and he's twice gone close tackling the six-bend trip in recent weeks, crowded at a crucial stage before finishing too good effect for second on his penultimate start. Lining up in a race lacking depth this afternoon, this looks a good opportunity for the son of Ballymac Anton to deservedly resume winning ways.

Maximum Security (Trap 2) - 15.37 Sheffield

The Owlerton Stadium Stayers features our next selection at 15.37 with the highly-admirable MAXIMUM SECURITY (Trap 2) fancied to add further success to his tally. Not far off his fifth birthday, Nigel Saunder's charge, turned out another high-class performance when successful over C&D two weeks ago and with another swift exit, he's fancied to boss matters on the rails.

Newinn Ranger (Trap 5) - 15.58 Towcester

We make a quick switch to Towcester at 15.58 and, afforded a class drop NEWINN RANGER (Trap 5) looks the one to beat. Far from disgraced when third in his respective semi-final of the Blue Riband seven days ago, he looks particularly well berthed in the orange jacket given the make-up of this race and he can turn handy and assume control from halfway.