Haverhill Lad (Trap 5) - 15.14 Swindon

Swindon play host to a refreshing mix of graded and open-race action this afternoon and HAVERHILL LAD (Trap 5) gets our vote to land the Blunsdon Maiden Standard at 15.14. A progressive performer up the graded ladder, his latest narrow defeat in a C&D A1 suggests he's firmly back up to speed following a spell on the sidelines, and he can turn handy around bends 1 & 2 and assume control from halfway.

Killieford Goram (Trap 4) - 19.58 Newcastle

Our second selection this evening comes in the Arc Invitation Puppy at 19.58 and KILLIEFORD GORAM (Trap 4), who hasn't been seen to best effect of late, could well be ready to strike. Not trapping with the same zest following a short break, there was however definite encouragement to glean from his latest effort on the clock, coming home well to finish third over C&D on the back of early crowding. Avoiding trouble early rates his main objective but if getting that racing room, we're hopeful he can stalk the pace-setters from halfway and prove too strong off the final bend.

Links Maverick (Trap 2) - 20.46 Newcastle

The Arc Northern Puppy Derby Final itself comes up at 20.46 and LINKS MAVERICK (Trap 2), who has carried all before him so far, is expected to prove a tough nut to crack once more. Boasting tremendous early pace, he made light work of his rivals in the semi-finals last week, soon on the ascendancy and posting a standard-setting 28.42 n the process. Holding at least a length advantage on the sectional clock over his nearest rivals, he should be front rank from lid rise again and can deservedly make it 5 wins from 6 career starts at Newcastle.