Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Tony Calvin Tips

Daryl Carter Tips

Football Stats

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Marvellous Mabel makes appeal

Greyhounds running
Timeform pick out the best greyhound bets

Timeform highlight the best three greyhound bets on Tuesday.

Sheffield - 13:02 - Back Dooneen Alfie (Trap 3)

Dooneen Alfie (T3) hasn't tasted success at Sheffield since February but he's highlighted he's ready to buck that trend in recent starts, posting his best effort yet on the clock when beaten by a head in this grade of A4 on his penultimate start. He's easily forgiven his latest run (badly crowded early) and he's fancied to get himself back on the winning trail with his share of luck-in-running this afternoon.

Valley - 17:18 - Back Vico Road (Trap 6)

Vico Road (T6) was quick to build up an impressive strike rate at the Valley last year, mixing two & four bends with aplomb. Not needing to match his previous best on the clock when resuming winning ways over the 260-metre trip five days ago, that was still a visually impressive display which highlighted his wellbeing and he can take his record to 3-5 in this class of D1.

Central Park - 20:38 - Back Marvellous Mabel (Trap 5)

This could well prove a good chance for Marvellous Mabel (T5) to get off the mark. The daughter of Droopys Sydney has yet to match her trial exploits in competitive action but she may be able to escape potential scrimmaging inside with one of her better breaks.

New customers can get £20 in free bets!

New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. T&Cs apply.

Central Park 23rd Apr (A3 491m)

Show Hide

Tuesday 23 April, 8.38pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Megso Potty
2. Saffaali Belle
3. Renova
4. Feora Honey
5. Marvellous Mabel
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Arsenal v Chelsea: Back 9/1 Blues Bet Builder double at the Emirates

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Football Bet of the Day: Capital club can give Juve a scare

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Back 20/1 Annual Invictus to improve this year at Sandown

  4. Cricket Tips

    Chennai Super Kings v Lucknow Super Giants IPL Tips: Kings to hit back at home

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: £3M is the target at Sandown on Saturday

More Greyhound SmartPlays