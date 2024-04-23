Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Marvellous Mabel makes appeal

Sheffield - 13:02 - Back Dooneen Alfie (Trap 3)

Dooneen Alfie (T3) hasn't tasted success at Sheffield since February but he's highlighted he's ready to buck that trend in recent starts, posting his best effort yet on the clock when beaten by a head in this grade of A4 on his penultimate start. He's easily forgiven his latest run (badly crowded early) and he's fancied to get himself back on the winning trail with his share of luck-in-running this afternoon.

Valley - 17:18 - Back Vico Road (Trap 6)

Vico Road (T6) was quick to build up an impressive strike rate at the Valley last year, mixing two & four bends with aplomb. Not needing to match his previous best on the clock when resuming winning ways over the 260-metre trip five days ago, that was still a visually impressive display which highlighted his wellbeing and he can take his record to 3-5 in this class of D1.

Central Park - 20:38 - Back Marvellous Mabel (Trap 5)

This could well prove a good chance for Marvellous Mabel (T5) to get off the mark. The daughter of Droopys Sydney has yet to match her trial exploits in competitive action but she may be able to escape potential scrimmaging inside with one of her better breaks.