Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Mark the Occasion

Greyhound racing at Monmore
Timeform focus on the greyhound action at Monmore

Timeform pick out the best three greyhound bets from Monmore on Saturday.

Monmore - 19:44 - Back Winterfield Guy (Trap 6)

Winterfield Guy (T6) can get the hat-trick up in this sprint. He's been on a roll, getting up late last week, and this looks another good opening.

Monmore - 20:21 - Back Bloos Boy Kerry (Trap 1)

Bloos Boy Kerry (T1) is thriving and the four-timer beckons here. He's moving up the grades, impressed last week (the third home won on Thursday) and there is more to come.

Monmore - 20:38 - Back Some Occasion (Trap 4)

Some Occasion (T4) is working his way back to his best and can resume winning ways. He just failed when dropped to this grade last week and a repeat of that form should see him home in front.

