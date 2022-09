KEEFILL DIDIER (Trap 3) - 18:58 Doncaster

KEEFILL DIDIER (Trap 3) looks a youngster to follow at Doncaster and can follow-up Saturday's win in the 18:58 sprint. He broke sharply then and showed a good attitude to lead where it mattered. He could be useful.

LEATHEMS MARIO (Trap 4) - 20:54 Doncaster

LEATHEMS MARIO (Trap 4) makes plenty of appeal in the 20:54 contest. He doesn't win much, but the times from his July trials read well and he was shaping up nicely in a higher grade before early crowding put paid to his chance back in this class ten days ago.

MIDTOWN IZZIE (Trap 2) - 21:28 Doncaster

MIDTOWN IZZIE (Trap 2) can resume winning ways in the 21:28 finale. She's made a good start this summer with three wins in lower grades and was edged out late by a revitalised rival in this class last week. Monday's run can be written off as she was checked and she can go close with better luck tonight.