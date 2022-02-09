Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Marietta can slip her rivals

Sunderland 9th Feb (D3 261m)Show Hide
Wednesday 9 February, 8.46pm
|1. Courtlough Betty
|2. Banner Puma
|3. Eden Boo
|4. Pity Me Spider
|5. Slippy Marietta
|6. Got The Box
Timeform pick out the best three bets from Sunderland on Wednesday.
"...her exploits on final time stand up to close scrutiny in a race lacking depth..."
Timeform on Slippy Marietta
Romantic Rhonda (Trap 4) - 18:51 Sunderland
Boasting an impressive strike rate for a graded runner around Sunderland, Romantic Rhonda (T4) added to her tally in gritty style eight days ago, rallying to regain the lead close home. Escaping a grade rise for that victory, her fitness promises to improve further and, with another slick break, she is fancied to come out on top again.
Sweet Revenge (Trap 1) - 19:26 Sunderland
A winner in A1 grade in December, Sweet Revenge (T1) dropped the biggest hint for a while that she's ready to strike again when reeled in late eight days ago. Boasting a cracking record in this grade of A2, she holds sound claims if getting room to open up on the fence and all looks set fair for a big run.
Slippy Marietta (Trap 5) - 20:46 Sunderland
Sprint action here and Slippy Marietta (T5), who recently got on the comeback trail, may well be ready to strike. A high-grade operator over four-bends, she went close in D2 company last month. Not disgraced when fourth last time, her exploits on final time stand up to close scrutiny in a race lacking depth and, with a clear run, she's fancied to come out on top.
