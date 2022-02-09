To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Marietta can slip her rivals

Greyhounds running
Timeform focus on the greyhound action at Sunderland

Timeform pick out the best three bets from Sunderland on Wednesday.

"...her exploits on final time stand up to close scrutiny in a race lacking depth..."

Timeform on Slippy Marietta

Romantic Rhonda (Trap 4) - 18:51 Sunderland

Boasting an impressive strike rate for a graded runner around Sunderland, Romantic Rhonda (T4) added to her tally in gritty style eight days ago, rallying to regain the lead close home. Escaping a grade rise for that victory, her fitness promises to improve further and, with another slick break, she is fancied to come out on top again.

Sweet Revenge (Trap 1) - 19:26 Sunderland

A winner in A1 grade in December, Sweet Revenge (T1) dropped the biggest hint for a while that she's ready to strike again when reeled in late eight days ago. Boasting a cracking record in this grade of A2, she holds sound claims if getting room to open up on the fence and all looks set fair for a big run.

Slippy Marietta (Trap 5) - 20:46 Sunderland

Sprint action here and Slippy Marietta (T5), who recently got on the comeback trail, may well be ready to strike. A high-grade operator over four-bends, she went close in D2 company last month. Not disgraced when fourth last time, her exploits on final time stand up to close scrutiny in a race lacking depth and, with a clear run, she's fancied to come out on top.

Sunderland 9th Feb (D3 261m)

Wednesday 9 February, 8.46pm

1. Courtlough Betty
2. Banner Puma
3. Eden Boo
4. Pity Me Spider
5. Slippy Marietta
6. Got The Box
