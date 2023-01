Millroad Heidi (Trap 2) - 18:36 Nottingham

Despite being a September '20 bitch, Millroad Heidi (T2) is suddenly in the form of her life and overcame crowding when following up her A5 success in A4 company last week. A further single-grade rise looks well within Millroad Heidi's compass given the shape she arrives in.

Churchill Duke (Trap 5) - 19:26 Nottingham

The battle to the first-bend between pacey types Churchill Duke (T5) and Crinkhill Captain may well decide this. The former won in this grade on his penultimate start and his latest run can be overlooked as he was tangled up over 480m. The longer run to the first bend this evening will hopefully enable Churchill Duke to utilise his main asset.

Manuka Duchess (Trap 1) - 20:27 Nottingham

Having made her second career start a winning one last month, Manuka Duchess (T1) advanced her form when making an odds-on shot work for it last week. Stamina looks her forte and, with time very much on her side, she's fancied to land this contest.