Intergaze (Trap 5) - 19.16 Yarmouth

INTERGAZE (Trap 5, 19.16) hasn't tasted success since late November but it is worth noting that sole success to date following her switch to Yarmouth did come in a much higher grade and with recent exploits probably best overlooked, she could be ready to bounce back. A runner-up display at the start of the month highlighted her capabilities when getting racing room and in the hope she can emerge around the opening bends unscathed, we expect a much better showing once more from the August 20' whelp.

Mamacita (Trap 3) - 19.51 Yarmouth

Beaten in a fast time for the grade on competitive debut four days ago, MAMACITA (Trap 3, 19.51) advertised the good early pace displayed in trials on that occasion before tying up off the last bend. Her exploits on the clock read well in the context of this evening's race and with few seeming to hold any secrets from the grader, so the December 20' whelp is expected to be up with the pace from lid rise and have enough in reserve to make it second time lucky.

Conna Cuckoo (Trap 4) - 20.52 Yarmouth

A high-quality A1 comes up at 20.52 and having again highlighted her well-being last week, CONNA CUCKOO (Trap 4) gets our vote to again steal first march out of the boxes and complete a quick-fire hat-trick. The daughter of Laughill bolt boasts a solid strike rate, her style well suited by the demands of Yarmouth and whilst the grader has applied some pressure on the back of her success seven days ago, we're hopeful she can pass this test.