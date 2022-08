Bong (Trap 1) - 18.36 Sunderland

Our first selection in the North East comes at 18.36 an A5 contest over 450m and BONG (Trap 1) can take advantage of an ease in class and resume winning ways. She's not been trapping at her best of late though her times still stand up to close scrutiny in this field and, with the likelihood of plenty of racing room to operate from in the red jacket, she can bide her time on the fence early and come home best from the third bend to get back on the scoreboard.

Mallogs Stormzy (Trap 6) - 19.26 Sunderland

The best race on Sunderland's card comes up at 19.26 and it may pay to take a chance on MALLOGS STORMZY (Trap 6) to confirm the promise of a recent second on his travels in open company. A multiple A1/open race performer at Romford, he's still getting to grips with Sunderland but got off the mark at the first attempt three starts ago, battling well. Capable of better still on the clock, it's not out of the question he can blaze the trail from the striped jacket and, if doing so, could be difficult to dislodge.

Berties Choice (Trap 6) - 20.46 Sunderland

A multiple winner in top-grade company earlier this year, BERTIES CHOICE (Trap 6, 20.46) hasn't had all that much go right more recently, often encountering trouble-in-running. However, the grader's mercy has been noted of late, going down by a short head latest having stumbled near the line. Deserving of getting his head back in front, operating as the sole wide seed here looks a plus for Paul Miller's charge and with a clear run, he can take his record to four from eight in the class of A2.