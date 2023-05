DISTANT HUGO (Trap 6, 15:44 Sheffield) remains low mileage as a June 21' whelp and took a marked step forward from his comeback run when opening his account in A3 class six days ago, coming home strongly from mid-division to score by a length. Already proven to be competitive in this higher grade this spring, further progress rates a distinct possibility for Barrie Draper's charge and he can double his career tally.

GYMSTAR SELECT (Trap 1, 16:43 Sheffield) hardly boasts a compelling strike rate yet, following a short spell on the sidelines, he's displayed better signs on two of his last three starts. Probably best excused his latest run (bumped first bend), the balance of his form reads well in the context of this and, with a clear run on the rails, he should be up to making a significant impact.

We head over to Nottingham for our final selection in the Arc Sprint Trophy and MALLOGS CALVIN (Trap 1, 20:06 Nottingham), who boasts some strong form, is fancied to come out on top. Mixing two and four bend form to good effect, his draw inside one who is rather inconsistent at the boxes rates an obvious plus and the Harlow raider is expected to make a bold bid.