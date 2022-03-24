IPL 2022 Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Malbay Donie can make all

Greyhound racing
Timeform highlight the best greyhound bets

Timeform pick out the three best greyhound bets on Thursday.

"...he can trap best out wide and repel the challengers..."

Timeform on Malbay Donie

Holborn Petal (Trap 4) - 13:44 Sheffield

Holborn Petal (T4) has yet to taste success following her switch to Sheffield, but, despite being unable to seize an early lead, she still ran well when runner-up five days ago, keeping on gallantly after being marginally out-trapped by a strong-running sort. This afternoon's contest doesn't appeal as being a strong one and, with sound claims of breaking front rank up the middle, we're very hopeful this is the day she sheds the maiden tag.

Guilt Trip Alice (Trap 4) - 19:09 Sunderland

Guilt Trip Alice (T4) is fancied to gain compensation after a luckless effort last time. Guilt Trip Alice broke best but a bad bump at the first bend put paid to his chance. He's much better than that effort implies and, if getting loose on the front end, is fancied to find some improvement and prove too strong.

Malbay Donie (Trap 6) - 19:56 Hove

A multiple A2 scorer at Hove, Malbay Donie (T6) is easily forgiven his latest effort in this class of A3. He had looked in fine fettle on each of his two previous starts and he can trap best out wide and repel the challengers off the final bend.

Hove 24th Mar (A3 500m)

Thursday 24 March, 7.56pm

