Kinsley - 18:36 - Back Dayinthelife (Trap 6)

The battle for early supremacy may decide matters in this contest with Dayinthelife (T6) fancied to see off the pacy Burkos Ellie. A decisive all-the-way winner in this grade at the beginning of the month, Dayinthelife has struggled to land a telling blow in a brace of A2 contests since but the grader is quick to lend a hand this evening.

Kinsley - 19:09 - Back Wildcat Milza (Trap 1)

Having won in A6 and then A5 company starting her career in June, Wildcat Milza (T1) did very little wrong when runner-up in this grade last week, pulling nicely clear of the rest. Still unexposed after 12 starts and with the return to the red jacket not expected to be a problem, Wildcat Milza has a lot in her favour.

Kinsley - 20:12 - Back Malachis Rose (Trap 6)

Having won back-to-back A5 contests, Malachis Rose (T6) has continued the good work with a trio of runner-up efforts in A4 company. She's fancied to lead up and, as the sole-wide seed in the race, any scrimmaging on her inside would enhance her already strong claims further.