ITMIGHTBEYOU (Trap 2) can hopefully get us off to the perfect start in the opener at 19:10. A Towcester regular, he sets the standard on the pick of his form at that venue (a winner in the highest company in September) and a recent two-bend run where he was forced to check should ensure Itmightbeyou is fully tuned for this switch to Oxford.

LIQUID LUNCH (Trap 5) has failed to win in seven attempts at Oxford and is already tackling six bends but he's been pitched in against a host of smart stayers of late and hasn't been disgraced by any means. The 19:40 wouldn't be anything like as deep a race and he's fancied to run down the early-pace duo of Romeo Sportstar and Makeit Swallow.

When MAKEITKINGSYDNEY (Trap 3) pings the lids he is a match for almost anyone over four bends, as he displayed when decisively landing and Open at Towcester in November. He hasn't scaled those heights since but Makeitkingsydney has had a couple of spins at Oxford during the autumn and there's a good chance he will establish a big early lead in the 20:40 contest.