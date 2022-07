Alnwick Patch (Trap 5) - 17:03 Newcastle

Alnwick Patch (T5), a February 2021 whelp, is still very much in the infancy of his career and he has shown definite promise on each of his three starts, finishing third behind another improving pup last week. Open to further progress, this rates his easiest assignment to date and he can take a step forward to make it fourth time lucky.

Masontigermac (Trap 2) - 19:26 Nottingham

Masontigermac (T2) has not won since scoring on her first start at Nottingham in April, but she has dropped the hint of late that she could be ready to strike, running on for third behind a youngster that took a step forward on the clock eight days ago. Often held back by moderate breaks/trouble-in-running, there's a good chance she can gain a handy pitch on the rails this evening and, in a race essentially lacking in progressive sorts, we're hopeful she can follow the early-paced types and announce her presence on proceedings from the three-quarter point.

Makeit For Waz (Trap 2) - 21:42 Romford



Makeit For Waz (T2) can supplement last week's C&D success. A most progressive sort at home track Towcester, she boasts early pace and stamina in abundance, and readily accounted for her five rivals in a slick time on her latest outing. Rating the likely leader again on the inside, her display on the clock last time stands out in this line up and we're hopeful she can add further success to her tally.