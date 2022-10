Classy Profit (Trap 1) - 19.09 Sunderland

Our first smartplay selection at Sunderland comes at 19.09 with CLASSY PROFIT (Trap 1) fancied to confirm the promise of recent effort and deservedly get back to winning ways. A January 21 pup, moderate breaks may always hold him back in stronger company but he's undoubtedly capable of making his mark in A5 company and, having powered home to finish a neck third on his latest start six days ago, a repeat should see him play a leading role in this line-up.

Restless Spirit (Trap 1) - 19.26 Sunderland

We step up in class to top grade company at 19.26 and a bitch with the bit firmly between her teeth can continue the good work in the shape of RESTLESS SPIRIT (Trap 1). Paul Miller's charge produced one of her better breaks when scoring in a fast time on her latest outing seven days ago and with a sound record from the red jacket to call upon, she can turn handy on the fence and turn the screw from the three-quarter point to add further success to her tally.

Saunders Magical (Trap 1) - 21.01 Sunderland

We remain at Sunderland for our final selection at 21.01 with SAUNDERS MAGICAL (Trap 1) looking to hold sound claims of ending a losing run of eight. Runner-up three times during that period, this rates his best chance since returning from a spell on the sidelines and with good claims of turning handy at the very least on the rails, the son of Laughill Blake is fancied to assert off the second bend and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.