Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Majesty to reign

Sheffield - 12:47 - Back Travelingsoldier (Trap 1)



We head to Sheffield for our first selection at 12.47 and from what looks a lucrative make-up, TRAVELINGSOLDIER (Trap 1) could be the answer. Drawn inside a pair of particularly moderate breakers rates a definite plus for the son of Droopys Sydney and having highlighted of late he's ready to strike again, he can escape scrimmaging inside and come home best on the rails to double his career tally.

Hove - 19:56 - Back Gert Majesty (Trap 3)



Over at Hove GERT MAJESTY (Trap 3, 19.56) arrives on a losing run of 5 runs but he's performed with credit on 2 of his 3 starts, overcoming first-bend crowding when second in D3 company latest. Boasting a good record in this class (4-11) he should soon be up with the early speed and looks to hold sound claims of coming out on top once more.

Newcastle - 20:44 - Back Simpson Dylan (Trap 6)



SIMPSON DYLAN (Trap 6, 20.44) isn't always the quickest into stride but his strong-running style lends itself well to the demands of Newcastle, as he showed when coming from off the pace to score in late March. Consistent on the whole and easily excused his latest effort at a higher level, he's well-housed as the sole wide runner in this field and can come home best of all from the ¾ point to gain a third career victory at the track.