Nottingham - 18:19 - Back Hes Ordinary (Trap 6)

Having turned an A5 contest at Nottingham into a one-sided affair last month, Hes Ordinary (T6) has been a shade unfortunate not to add to his tally since, finishing runner-up twice in this A4 grade despite encountering trouble on each occasion. He's the sole wide seed here and clearly has the tools to win at this level granted a clear passage.

Nottingham - 18:51 - Back Rowington Star (Trap 5)

The galloping 500m circuit at Nottingham doesn't bestow the same early-pace advantage as some tracks but the bend comes up fairly quickly over 480m, and that will play to the strengths of Rowington Star (T5). The selection has been sprinting at a good level in recent starts but prior to that he won an Open over this C&D and, eased in class this evening, he will take some pegging back.

Nottingham - 20:12 - Back Magnitude (Trap 6)

Magnitude (T6) doesn't find winning that easy in conventional races but she seemed transformed in handicap company last week, winning by a wide margin from the black jacket. The grader has reacted as she must race off scratch here but running down inferior opposition seems to be her bag so further success may well be forthcoming.