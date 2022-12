ROSEHILL BUBBLES (Trap 4) is anything but prolific, but he's in lowly A7 company at Sheffield and having moved kennels, he did a lot of late running to force a photo in this grade last week. The switch from trap 5 to 4 won't be an issue and a repeat of that effort may well suffice in the 18:36.

Already a winner in Open company, OLD FORT CHICAGO (Trap 6) has a smash break in his locker, as showcased when a decisive winner in A1 company on his penultimate start. He got tangled up switched to Perry Barr shortly after but, back on his home patch, is fancied to dominate the opposition in the 19:09 heat.

MAGNA CHASE (Trap 1) looks a strong stayer over the 500m trip and he took his form to a new level when turning an A3 contest a one-sided affair a fortnight ago. A single-grade rise should be well with Magna Chase's compass and the follow up looks on the cards in the 20:12 contest.