Magna Boss (Trap 3) - 13.13 Sheffield

Following a spell on the sidelines due to lameness, MAGNA BOSS (Trap 3, 13.13) has steadily got back on track since the turn of the year, building on the promise of his second behind a somewhat prolific winner when coming home best from mid-division to score himself in this grade of D2 six days ago. Today's assignment could hardly be classed as any tougher and, now back on track, we're hopeful Barrie Draper's charge can quickly follow up.

Cascade Raven (Trap 5) - 13.44 Sheffield

Back on the scoreboard in this grade pre-Christmas, CASCADE RAVEN (Trap 5, 13.44) has largely run with credit in defeat since, consistent on the clock as a rule before blowing any chance with a very slow start latest. However, he's best forgiven that mishap in isolation and, used to mixing it at a higher level as a rule, there's a fair chance with a clear passage the son of Droopys Sydney can take advantage of the handicapper's mercy this afternoon and enhance his record in the class to four wins from six starts.

White Clover (Trap 5) - 19.09 Newcastle

We step up significantly in class for our final selection at Newcastle this evening and having made giant strides forward in recent weeks, WHITE CLOVER (Trap 5) is fancied to make a bold bid to land this division of the Northern Puppy Derby Trial Stake. A facile winner in a quick time over C&D on his penultimate start, the April 21' whelp backed that up on his travels when making all over the 500m trip at Sheffield earlier this month. A powerful sort, it's highly unlikely he's reached his limit yet.