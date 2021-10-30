Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Magna can Boss it

Crinkill Captain (Trap 4) - 18.36 Sheffield

CRINKILL CAPTAIN (Trap 4, 18.36) arrives a maiden on the back of three career starts, but Barrie Draper's charge arrives having posted his best effort yet when runner-up in this grade seven days ago, beaten in a good time for the grade. There's undoubtedly more to come, not least given he's only a March 20' whelp and with a similar break and clear run, he can come out on top.

Magna Boss (Trap 4) - 20.27 Sheffield

The Bresbet British Bred Maiden Final takes centre stage at 20.27 and in what rates an intriguing affair, we're willing to side with MAGNA BOSS (Trap 4) to potentially provide a spot of value and emerge victorious. Better known for his exploits over 2-bends, he ran well when coming home strongly for a ¾ length defeat behind Acomb Hugo (Trap 5) last weekend. However, the fact the former is now drawn on the inside of the pair may well prove beneficial and, with potential to improve a little more over 4 bends, we're hopeful Magna Boss can get it right at the boxes and land the prize.

Lostrigg Ollie (Trap 1) - 21.48 Sheffield

Our final selection comes in A5 company at 21.48 with LOSTRIGG OLLIE (Trap 1) fancied to end a losing run of 5 and enhance his good record in the grade. It's feasible to think he will have too much early boot for kennel-mate Hello Mary Lou (Trap 2) on the approach to the opening corner and in a race lacking depth, he's fancied to assert off the second bend and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.

