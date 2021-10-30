To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Premier League Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Tips

T20 World Cup Tips

Weekly Golf Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Magna can Boss it

Greyhounds running
Timeform bring you their three best bets at Sheffield on Saturday.

Timeform bring you their three best bets at Sheffield on Saturday...

"There’s undoubtedly more to come..."

Timeform on Crinkhill Captain

Crinkill Captain (Trap 4) - 18.36 Sheffield

CRINKILL CAPTAIN (Trap 4, 18.36) arrives a maiden on the back of three career starts, but Barrie Draper's charge arrives having posted his best effort yet when runner-up in this grade seven days ago, beaten in a good time for the grade. There's undoubtedly more to come, not least given he's only a March 20' whelp and with a similar break and clear run, he can come out on top.

Magna Boss (Trap 4) - 20.27 Sheffield

The Bresbet British Bred Maiden Final takes centre stage at 20.27 and in what rates an intriguing affair, we're willing to side with MAGNA BOSS (Trap 4) to potentially provide a spot of value and emerge victorious. Better known for his exploits over 2-bends, he ran well when coming home strongly for a ¾ length defeat behind Acomb Hugo (Trap 5) last weekend. However, the fact the former is now drawn on the inside of the pair may well prove beneficial and, with potential to improve a little more over 4 bends, we're hopeful Magna Boss can get it right at the boxes and land the prize.

Lostrigg Ollie (Trap 1) - 21.48 Sheffield

Our final selection comes in A5 company at 21.48 with LOSTRIGG OLLIE (Trap 1) fancied to end a losing run of 5 and enhance his good record in the grade. It's feasible to think he will have too much early boot for kennel-mate Hello Mary Lou (Trap 2) on the approach to the opening corner and in a race lacking depth, he's fancied to assert off the second bend and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.

Sheffield 30th Oct (A5 500m)

Show Hide

Saturday 30 October, 9.48pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Lostrigg Ollie
2. Hello Mary Lou
3. Hilldun Image
4. Marlfield Berta
5. Stunning Cali
6. Trickys Hazyjane
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays