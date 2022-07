Billis Starlet (Trap 1) - 19.34 Nottingham

Having recently reached the veteran stage BILLIS STARLET (Trap 1, 19.34) has been a smashing servant to connections, the majority of her victories coming in last gasp fashion from off the pace. Never one to make things easy with moderate breaks, she understandably requires luck-in-running but has undoubtedly met with sterner assignments of late and, with a degree of luck, is fancied to come best of all to notch up another victory.

Speed Up Maggie (Trap 2) - 20.52 Nottingham

SPEED UP MAGGIE (Trap 2, 20.52) finds Nottingham's tough 500m circuit at the limit of her stamina reserves but she's a bitch operating at the top of her game in defeat at present and could well be ready to deservedly add to her tally. Again reeled in on the run-in on her latest outing, she lines up in a race lacking depth this evening and with a swift break in the blue jacket, she can skip a couple of lengths clear and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.

Sandyhill Molly (Trap 3) - 21.11 Nottingham

Our final race at Nottingham comes at 21.11 an A2 affair over the standard 500m trip and SANDYHILL MOLLY (Trap 3) looks to hold sound claims to end a losing run. A classy operator, she does the majority of her racing in top-grade company, landing back-to-back A1 contests in April. Not seen to anything like best effect having received some mercy from the grader recently, she's fancied to be front rank from lid rise in this field and is expected to prove tough to contain.