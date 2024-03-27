Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Macash Lightning to strike

Romford 27th Mar (A6 400m)Show Hide
Wednesday 27 March, 7.14pm
Timeform highlight the best three greyhound bets on Wednesday.
Hove - 17:19 - Back Milibucks (Trap 2)
Having made a bright start to her career over four bends, Millibucks (T2) had little go right on her most recent outing, a slow start and early crowding putting paid to her chance. Only a September '22 whelp, she's well worth another chance to get back on track and, clearly the least exposed in this field, she's expected to be seen in a much better light with a better break.
Sunderland - 17:33 - Back Canya Wildcat (Trap 3)
Canya Wildcat (T3) makes plenty of appeal in A1 company. Twice successful in top-grade company since the turn of the year, his consistency has been hard to knock subsequently and, with claims of leading up from his middle draw, Paul Miller's charge is fancied to make a bold bid.
Romford - 19:14 - Back Macash Lightning (Trap 2)
Macash Lightning (T2) lines up at Romford on a losing run of seven and, having gone close over six bends three starts ago, has had recent runs back over the standard trip interrupted by trouble in running. However, a recent class drop rates a plus for the son of Ballymac Anton (3-8 in this grade) and, with a clear run on the rails, he can come home best of all to add another to the tally.
