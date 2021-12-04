To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Lulu to take centre stage at Sheffield

Timeform focus on the action at Sheffield

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Sheffield on Saturday.

Swift Whiff (Trap 6) - 18:51 Sheffield

Swift Whiff (Trap 6) can resume winning ways in this sprint. Swift Whiff was impressive when making all from a subsequent winner two starts ago, and following an unfortunate incident when stumbling last week he quickly finds himself back down in grade. He should prove too good granted better fortune.

Swift Rail (Trap 6) - 20:27 Sheffield

Swift Rail (Trap 6) looks promising and can open her account. The youngster was backed as though defeat was out of the question last week but she didn't get the clearest of runs. She finished to good effect for second, though, and judged on that it surely won't be long before she's winning.

Brickhill Lulu (Trap 5) - 22:16 Sheffield

Brickhill Lulu (Trap 5) should put up a bold bid in the finale. She's not had much luck since her runaway win at the end of October and was soon done with after early crowding when sent off favourite on her latest start a fortnight ago. A short break may have done her good, though, and as her three autumn victories show, she can be deadly if getting on the bunny.

Sheffield 4th Dec (A3 500m)

Saturday 4 December, 10.16pm

