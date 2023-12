ONEFORDOTSY (Trap 6) - 16:38 Doncaster

Doncaster host graded and open race action this afternoon and ONEFORDOTSY looks the one to side with again, arriving here in the form of her life. Boasting a tremendous record at the South Yorkshire track, she's expected to be up with the pace from lid rise and all looks set fair for another bold showing with a 50% strike rate to call upon when operating in stripes.

DROOPYS ROSTER (Trap 6) - 19:18 Hove

Despite proving frustrating initially, DROOPYS ROSTER has firmly got on track of late, breaking better than has often been the case and registering back-to-back wins over 500 metres at Hove. A powerful son of Droopys Sydney, he's not necessarily reliant on an early lead and he can turn handy in the striped jacket and complete a quick-fire hat-trick.

LUCKY SEVENS (Trap 6) - 20:17 Hove

The Coral End of Year Puppies features our final selection with LUCKY SEVENS fancied to resume winning ways. He's showed plenty of pace despite wide running, staying on strongly to go down by a short head in A1 company on his latest outing. That form reads particularly well in the context of this evening's assignment and, with a vacant trap inside, he can escape any inside scrimmaging and power home out wide to double his career tally.