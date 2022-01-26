Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Lucky may get a charmed run

Mainstreet Bolt (Trap 3) - 20:27 Sunderland

Mainstreet Bolt (T3) has failed to win since making the breakthrough on his second start back in October, but there have been signs of late that he may be ready to regain the winning thread and he found only one who escaped early crowding too strong six days ago. A consistent trapper, his exploits on the clock read well in the context of tonight's contest and, with a clear run, he's fancied to come out on top.

Matts Mink (Trap 3) - 20:46 Sunderland

Matts Mink (T3) is fancied to supplement his victory in this A1 class 10 days ago. A strong-running sort at the trip, the son of Droopys Jet is building up an enviable strike rate at Sunderland and produced what was a career-best effort on the clock last time. He should be on the coattails of the early-paced sorts off the second bend and can announce his presence on proceedings from the three-quarter point.

Boherash Lucky (Trap 1) - 21:01 Sunderland

Boherash Lucky (T1) does herself no favours with moderate exits from the boxes which means she often encounters trouble, as was the case when fourth in this grade on her latest outing seven days ago. However, she had previously gone as close as she ever has to breaking the maiden tag when finishing strongly to go down by a short head, beaten only by one who has won again since. She may well be up to getting a clear run around the opening couple of bends - trap two is expected to take a middle course - and a big showing looks on the cards if she's in a challenging position from halfway.