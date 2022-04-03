IPL 2022 Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Lotto can win the jackpot at Henlow

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform provide three selections from a top-class card at Henlow on Sunday.

"He shaped well on his only other visit to Henlow and could put in a big run if getting the breaks..."

Boulick Lotto

BOULICK LOTTO (Trap 3) - 18:33 Henlow

BOULICK LOTTO (Trap 3) is worth chancing in the 18:33 contest. He's proven a hostage to fortune in his short career thus far but has stacks of ability as last month's emphatic win at Suffolk Downs shows. He shaped well on his only other visit to Henlow and could put in a big run if getting the breaks.

BANGON ELVIS (Trap 6) - 20:03 Henlow

BANGON ELVIS (Trap 6) is interesting in the 20:03 race. He's been catching the eye in Henlow trials in recent weeks and could prove a different proposition contesting a weak-looking A8 this evening.

JAKELEE (Trap 3) - 21:02 Henlow

JAKELEE (Trap 3) is the class act in the 21:02 race. He looked very promising in Ireland last year, moving up the ranks and landing an A3 over the four bends at Shelbourne Park in December. He's had a couple of sighters around Henlow in recent days and should be making hay on these shores before long.

Henlow 3rd Apr (A6 460m)

Sunday 3 April, 9.02pm

1. Makeit Sonoflen
2. Westmead Mo
3. Jakelee
4. Delboys Bear
5. Bangon Mucka
6. Horseleap Chris
