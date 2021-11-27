Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Look Out for this one

Swift Pinch (Trap 6) - 16:48 Henlow

Swift Pinch (T6) is going through a very good spell over at Henlow and he resumed winning ways in this grade two starts ago before losing little in defeat when a half-length second in A2 class last week. Surprisingly eased back down in grade on the back of that run, the balance of his form unsurprisingly stands up to close scrutiny in this field and we're hopeful Mark Wallis' charge will be tough to contain in the striped jacket.

Look Out (Trap 3) - 18:36 Sheffield

Barrie Draper's Look Out (T3) could well be the answer in this A1. He's largely been holding his form well of late and finished a close-up third in this grade last time. Not reliant on an early lead, it's feasible to think he will be front rank from lid rise this evening and all looks set fair for a big run.

Ballydoyle Pedro (Trap 4) - 19.07 Monmore

This is a race lacking in early-paced sorts and it may well pay to side with Ballydoyle Pedro (T4). Brian Thompson's charge is a strong runner over the four-bend trip and made the breakthrough over this 630-metre distance three starts back when making all. Things didn't go to plan on his latest start but this race is distinctly lacking in depth and he should prove tough to peg back if getting loose early as expected.