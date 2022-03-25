Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Look out for Magical Flash at Nottingham

TICKITY GUCCI (Trap 6) is firmly into the veteran stage of her career, but she retains plenty of ability and enthusiasm and dropped in grade, she is of serious interest in the A5 contest at 19:09. She didn't have much chance with a class-dropper last week but she beat the rest easily enough, confirming she's in good nick and in this less-demanding event, an early lead looks on the cards.

As a May '16 bitch, CAULRY DAISY (Trap 1) is even older but like the first selection, is clearly still on very good terms with herself, winning a handicap prior to a staying-on second in A6 company last week. There's plenty of pace from the outside traps in the 19:26 contest but stamina is her forte so she's fancied to run them down.

Having graded on in A3 company during the winter, MAGICAL FLASH (Trap 3) was eased in class for start number four and he turned the race into a one-sided affair last week, displaying terrific early and recording a high figure in the process. The future is clearly very bright and a single-grade rise won't prevent a very bold follow-up bid in the 20:12 affair.