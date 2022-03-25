IPL 2022 Tips

Tony Calvin Tips

Daily Football Tips

Daily Racing Tips

PGA Tour Golf Tips

Politics Live Blog

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Look out for Magical Flash at Nottingham

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Nottingham on Friday.

"Magical Flash was eased in class for start number four and he turned the race into a one-sided affair last week."

TICKITY GUCCI (Trap 6) is firmly into the veteran stage of her career, but she retains plenty of ability and enthusiasm and dropped in grade, she is of serious interest in the A5 contest at 19:09. She didn't have much chance with a class-dropper last week but she beat the rest easily enough, confirming she's in good nick and in this less-demanding event, an early lead looks on the cards.

As a May '16 bitch, CAULRY DAISY (Trap 1) is even older but like the first selection, is clearly still on very good terms with herself, winning a handicap prior to a staying-on second in A6 company last week. There's plenty of pace from the outside traps in the 19:26 contest but stamina is her forte so she's fancied to run them down.

Having graded on in A3 company during the winter, MAGICAL FLASH (Trap 3) was eased in class for start number four and he turned the race into a one-sided affair last week, displaying terrific early and recording a high figure in the process. The future is clearly very bright and a single-grade rise won't prevent a very bold follow-up bid in the 20:12 affair.

Nottingham 25th Mar (A3 500m)

Show Hide

Friday 25 March, 8.12pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Whizzing Raven
2. Toolmaker Impact
3. Magical Flash
4. Choctaw Lusa
5. Vera
6. Geneva Tee Jay
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays