Monmore - 20:21 - Back Highway Marshall (Trap 3)

Highway Marshall (T3) has been running well since sent sprinting and can gain a deserved win. This doesn't look as tough as his last couple of assignments and he can get the job done.

Monmore - 21:31 - Back Halo June (Trap 5)

Halo June (T5) holds solid claims. She ran a cracker back in this grade on Tuesday and can come home in front with another fast start.

Monmore - 21:46 - Back Longacres Nutty (Trap 2)

Longacres Nutty (T2) should go close in the finale. She looks a bit of a law unto herself but undoubtedly has stacks of ability, just getting up in a 630m open here last month.