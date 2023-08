Sheffield - 16:04 - Back Mineola Xena (Trap 1)

Mineola Xena (T1) boasts a solid strike rate for one operating in the middle grades and highlighted she won't be long in adding to her tally when a strong-finishing second in this class of A4 six days ago. Not always the quickest into stride, she makes up for that with a powerful finish and, provided she can escape any early scrimmaging, is fancied to come home best of all on the rails.

Sheffield - 17:03 - Back Goldcash Dysart (Trap 4)

This is an A6 essentially lacking depth and Goldcash Dysart (T4) looks to hold sound claims of getting back to winning ways. An early-paced daughter of Laughil Blake, she's been plying her trade at a higher level in recent months and, with sound claims of leading up in this field, she should prove tough to contain.

Yarmouth - 19:09 - Back Long Time Bid (Trap 1)

Long Time Bid (T1) arrives on a losing run of eight but dropped the hint her turn was imminent when finishing runner-up on her penultimate start, beaten by a low mileage sort who took a marked step forward on the clock. Best forgiven her latest effort on the back of early crowding, she's expected to turn handy on the rails at the very least, drawn inside a moderate breaker, and all looks set fair for a big run.