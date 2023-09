NOLAS LADY (Trap 2) - 19:26 Sheffield

NOLAS LADY lines up on a losing run of five, but that shouldn't detract from what have been several solid efforts in defeat, not least when going down by three quarters of a length to a recent class dropper seven days ago. Seizing a good early position on the fence may well prove crucial in a race essentially lacking unexposed types and, with a clear run around bends 1 and 2, she's fancied to come out on top.

AULTON SUPER (Trap 6) - 20:27 Sheffield

AULTON SUPER gets the vote to add to his tally in this handicap. Successful on his penultimate start, John Walton's charge was seen off only by a strong runner who stole first march last time. Tonight's task hardly looks insurmountable for the scratch runner and he can strike fast and late off the final bend.

LOLA MENDOZA (Trap 1) - 21:01 Sheffield

LOLA MENDOZA looks to hold sound claims of resuming winning ways. Afforded a class drop on the back of some stiff-enough assignments of late, her main objective is to avoid any scrimmaging with Tewmax Belle (Trap 2) on the run up and she should prove tough to contain if doing so.