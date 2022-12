Coonough Bridge (Trap 6) - 19:18 Central Park

Coonough Bridge (T6) can get the hat-trick up here. The classy dog is thriving, winning an A1 and open in good style in the stripes last month, and his claims in this company are crystal clear.

Thornhill Percy (Trap 5) - 20:17 Central Park

Thornhill Percy (T5) can get a change of luck in this sprint. He hasn't put a foot wrong the last twice, bumping into a very promising rival on Monday, and a belated second win looks imminent.

Loco Sharky (Trap 1) - 20:54 Central Park

Loco Sharky (T1) looks one to keep on side and can follow up last week's victory. It's clearly not been plain-sailing with him as that was just his second start following a summer tumble, but he turned an A1 into a rout, slamming his rivals from the first bend to land a gamble. There is more to come from him.