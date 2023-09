LAGANORE MUSTANG (Trap 5) - 18:41 Nottingham

LAGANORE MUSTANG (Trap 5) looks the way to go in the 18:41 contest. She's in a good streak of form, getting up late for a second win this month last week, and can stay on top.

VELVET MADRID (Trap 3) - 20:36 Nottingham

VELVET MADRID (Trap 3) can get the hat-trick up in the 20:36 race. The youngster is thriving, destroying her rivals from the front the last twice, and is surely open-class.

ROARING LION (Trap 2) - 21:11 Nottingham

ROARING LION (Trap 2) can win again in the 21:11 stayers' race. The Henlow bitch has stormed to victory at her home venue the last twice and should be right at home around Nottingham if getting an early lead again.