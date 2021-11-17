To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Lily can prove too Dapper for her rivals

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday

Timeform identify the best bets at Hove and Harlow on Wednesday.

"...may be difficult to peg back..."

Timeform on Dapper Lily

Derrinasafa Boss (Trap 4) - 15.48 Hove

Having proved steadily progressive at Swindon, DERRINASAFA BOSS (Trap 4, 15.48) took a step forward when bolting up on debut for his new kennel seven days ago, quickly into his stride and clear by the third bend. In truth, that may not prove his limit, and with claims of turning front rank again, he may well maintain his 100 per cent record around Hove.

Dapper Lily (Trap 6) - 19.07 Harlow

The Harlow Wednesday Maiden Stayers takes centre stage at 19.07 and, on the back of a recent sighter, DAPPER LILY (Trap 6) could well be the answer to this puzzle. A top-grade scorer at Romford early last month, she's had little go right subsequently, often encountering early crowding which has halted her progress. However, she looks well-housed as the sole wide seed in a race lacking a great deal of depth, and if skipping clear out wide, may be difficult to peg back.

Droopys Prunty (Trap 2) - 21.02 Harlow

An established open racer over a variety of distances, DROOPYS PRUNTY (Trap 2, 21.02) showed the benefit of his first competitive start round Harlow when running out a convincing winner last week, coming from an unpromising position in the process. Paul Young's charge promises to do better still, not least with a clear run and if getting racing room on the inside, is fancied to reel in the pacesetters from halfway.

Wednesday 17 November, 9.02pm

