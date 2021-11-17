Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Lily can prove too Dapper for her rivals

Derrinasafa Boss (Trap 4) - 15.48 Hove

Having proved steadily progressive at Swindon, DERRINASAFA BOSS (Trap 4, 15.48) took a step forward when bolting up on debut for his new kennel seven days ago, quickly into his stride and clear by the third bend. In truth, that may not prove his limit, and with claims of turning front rank again, he may well maintain his 100 per cent record around Hove.

Dapper Lily (Trap 6) - 19.07 Harlow

The Harlow Wednesday Maiden Stayers takes centre stage at 19.07 and, on the back of a recent sighter, DAPPER LILY (Trap 6) could well be the answer to this puzzle. A top-grade scorer at Romford early last month, she's had little go right subsequently, often encountering early crowding which has halted her progress. However, she looks well-housed as the sole wide seed in a race lacking a great deal of depth, and if skipping clear out wide, may be difficult to peg back.

Droopys Prunty (Trap 2) - 21.02 Harlow

An established open racer over a variety of distances, DROOPYS PRUNTY (Trap 2, 21.02) showed the benefit of his first competitive start round Harlow when running out a convincing winner last week, coming from an unpromising position in the process. Paul Young's charge promises to do better still, not least with a clear run and if getting racing room on the inside, is fancied to reel in the pacesetters from halfway.