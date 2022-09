Henlow play host to an intertrack competition and Suffolk Downs raider BALLYMAC TESSA (Trap 2, 18:17 Henlow) looks to hold sound claims in the opener. Successful on two of her last five starts, a delve back through the form book highlights her effectiveness around Henlow, not least when operating from the blue jacket (7-10). With the drop back to sprinting holding no fears, the daughter of Ballymac Best is fancied to come out on top.

Our second selection comes in a standard A9 affair over four bends where SAVANA TERRY (Trap 2, 19:44 Henlow) could well be the answer on debut. Inexperience would be the initial worry, but this is a race distinctly lacking depth and he's taken a sizeable step forward from his first trial with comfortable make-all victories in both starts since. In a race lacking in early-paced sorts, this December 20' youngster has sound claims on the clock and is worth backing.

Our final selection comes over the 460-metre trip, with promising youngster LIGHTFOOT ROUBLE (Trap 2, 20:23 Henlow) fancied to hold all the aces drawn immediately off the fence. A March 21' whelp, he possibly wasn't so well served by being drawn in red latest, at least at this early stage of his career. Having impressed in the blue previously, he should soon be handy on the run up and can come out on top with potential for better still distinctly possible.