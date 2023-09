MARCH ON LOTTIE (Trap 3) - 13:59 Sheffield

Having not been seen to anything like best effect latest, youngster MARCH ON LOTTIE is fancied to quickly make amends. Barrie Draper's charge has a positive profile overall and, clearly not lacking for stamina at the trip, the April 22' whelp can turn handy from her middle draw and assume control from halfway.

KERRS TANGO (Trap 6) - 18:09 Hove

KERRS TANGO proved most impressive when landing back-to-back open-race contests earlier this summer and, having found trouble-in-running preventing further success subsequently, tonight could well be a good opportunity for him to resume winning ways. Leading from lid rise rates a distinct possibility for the son of Pestana and he can prove tough to contain kept to top-grade company.

LIGHTFOOT FALCON (Trap 5) - 19:56 Hove

The Coral Autumn 695 Stayers features our final selection and LIGHTFOOT FALCON looks to hold sound claims of enhancing his already solid record. Versatile as regards trip, Seamus Cahill's hound looks well drawn as the sole middle seed and he can soon be front rank from lid rise and ought to prove tough to contain.