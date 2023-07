Looking an above-average youngster, DROOPYS OAKYLYNN (Trap 3, 19:09 Yarmouth) did well to overcome early crowding and displayed a determined attitude when opening her account at Yarmouth seven days ago, getting the better of a next-time-out winner in the process. Undoubtedly open to further improvement on the back of just three career starts, she's every inch a top-grade performer in the making and, with a clear run, she can pass this test.

TABLE TALK (Trap 3, 20:12 Yarmouth) remains a maiden on the back of four career outings to date, though he was beaten in a fast time for the grade when fourth latest. An October 21' youngster, the balance of his form reads very well in the context of this race and, with a swift exit from the boxes, he can open his account.

LIGHTFOOT DIXIE (Trap 6, 21:26 Nottingham) is fancied to land the Arena Racing Company 480 Trophy. A model of consistency in recent weeks, the Doncaster raider has a good make-up as the sole wide seed and, with one of his better exits from the boxes, he can deservedly resume winning ways.