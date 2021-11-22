To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Lightfoot can Trump Sheffield rivals

Timeform focus on the action at Sheffield on Monday

Timeform provide three selections from Sheffield on Monday.

Soul Queen (Trap 6) - 14.04 Sheffield

Soul Queen (T6) has steadily been gaining full fitness after coming out of season and, in truth, ran well behind her less-exposed kennel-mate six days ago, giving vain pursuit after that rival gained first run. This contest doesn't appear strong by any means and she should prove tough to contain.

Lightfoot Trump (Trap 6) - 14.54 Sheffield

Handicap action here and top-grade operator Lightfoot Trump (T6) is fancied to come home strongest of all to add another success to his tally. A strong-running performer, his style of racing is well suited to the demands of handicap racing. Runner-up in open company last time, he should be on the coat-tails of the leaders around halfway and is fancied to strike off the last bend. Casino Deejay (Trap 5) can provide the forecast play.

Brickhill Lulu (Trap 6) - 15.44 Sheffield

This is a competitive affair on paper but Brickhill Lulu (T6) never really had things go her way last week and is worth siding with. She was always playing catch up having been bumped on the run-up, and she was far from disgraced in fourth. The move to this wider berth looks a definite plus and she can escape potential crowding inside and be seen in a much better light.

