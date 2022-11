Forloveofada (Trap 6) - 18:19 Sheffield

A strong stayer over the standard 500m trip at Sheffield, Forloveofada (T6) stuck to her task really well when runner-up in A5 company last week. With no trap 5 on her inside here, there should be plenty of room for her to open up off the second bend and there's a good chance she will outclass these.

Old Fort Chicago (Trap 6) - 19:09 Sheffield

There's plenty of Open action later on the card and Old Fort Chicago (T6), a winner at this level on multiple occasions, is fancied to strike. Early pace is Old For Chicago's weapon, as she displayed when turning a race into a one-sided affair at the start of the month. She was knocked over a week later but has had her obligatory trial and, in the hope her confidence hasn't been affected, she can go in again.

Lightfoot Agnes (Trap 2) - 19:41 Sheffield

Connections of Lightfoot Agnes (T2) are entitled to feel frustrated given she arrives on the back of a sextet of runner-up efforts. Eased to A3 company, she has been turned over at a short price the last twice but there's nothing obviously wrong with her attitude and a clear run should ensure she gains an overdue win.