Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Letter Pat can deliver

Ownertealeaf (Trap 4) - 19.18 Central Park

This is a low-grade affair over the 265-metre trip and OwnerteaLeaf (T4), who receives a quick downgrade, looks the one to side with. Successful in this class two starts ago, he was far from disgraced on his latest outing when finishing third. This is a race lacking depth and the daughter of Skywalker Puma should soon be front rank and can emerge victorious.

Jurassic Rose (Trap 1) - 19.36 Central Park

Jurassic Rose (T1) looks the one to side with. An A1 scorer in October, she had little go right on her penultimate start in open company. Her latest runner-up effort back in top grade highlighted she remains in good order and all looks set fair for another big run on the rails.

Letter Pat (Trap 1) - 20.17 Central Park

Letter Pat (T1), who arrives at the top of his game, is fancied to come out on top again. Matt Dartnall's charge completed a course-and-distance hat-trick with a comfortable four-and-a-quarter-length length success seven days ago, and he can trap best once more on the rails and make all.