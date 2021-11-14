Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Let's Go Back Lemming

LEMMING BERRY (Trap 5) - 19:18 Central Park

LEMMING BERRY (Trap 5) can get the hat-trick up in the 19:18 sprint. It's all clicked for her down in trip in recent weeks as she's won well twice in the orange. Her good run should continue tonight.

SEAGLASS SMOKEY (Trap 4) - 20:17 Central Park

SEAGLASS SMOKEY (Trap 4) should make his mark in the Champion Hurdle and can take the 20:17 trial. An emphatic winner over course and distance last month, Seaglass Smokey ran well behind the impressive Lenson Doolin back here last week, taking his time to get going, and should be up to reversing the form with the second Nomansland Flyer this evening.

HOLLYOAK DAVE (Trap 4) - 20:38 Central Park

HOLLYOAK DAVE (Trap 4) looks a sprinter to follow and can make it back-to-back wins in the 20:38 contest. He's made a bright start at Central Park, touched off by a battle-hardened rival on debut before quickening away to score impressively from a subsequent winner a fortnight ago. There is more to come from him.