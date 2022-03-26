IPL 2022 Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Lava looks red hot at Hove

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Hove on Saturday.

"...she's been back in form at Hove in recent weeks and should relish the 955m trip tonight..."

Timeform on Antigua Lava

ANTIGUA CUDDLES (Trap 2) - 19:18 Hove

ANTIGUA CUDDLES (Trap 2) can take the opening Brighton Belle heat at 19:18. She developed into a classy performer at Monmore over the winter and caught the eye with an impressive winning debut at Hove last week.

POCKET LULU (Trap 6) - 19:36 Hove

POCKET LULU (Trap 6) should take some stopping in the 19:36 heat. She's been making hay again at Hove, notching up an eleventh win in Sussex earlier this month, and should be far too good for this field.

ANTIGUA LAVA (Trap 4) - 21:12 Hove

ANTIGUA LAVA (Trap 4) should make a bold bid in the 21:12 stayers' contest. She's all stamina with a good strike-rate and has three track wins to her name. A finalist in the Golden Jacket at Crayford, where she got no luck, she's been back in form at Hove in recent weeks and should relish the 955m trip tonight.

Hove 26th Mar (OR 955m)

Saturday 26 March, 9.12pm

1. Slippy Eva
2. Bubbly Angel
3. Coralboy Duchess
4. Antigua Lava
5. Roseville Pearl
6. Aayamza Royale
