Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Lava looks red hot at Hove

ANTIGUA CUDDLES (Trap 2) - 19:18 Hove

ANTIGUA CUDDLES (Trap 2) can take the opening Brighton Belle heat at 19:18. She developed into a classy performer at Monmore over the winter and caught the eye with an impressive winning debut at Hove last week.

POCKET LULU (Trap 6) - 19:36 Hove

POCKET LULU (Trap 6) should take some stopping in the 19:36 heat. She's been making hay again at Hove, notching up an eleventh win in Sussex earlier this month, and should be far too good for this field.

ANTIGUA LAVA (Trap 4) - 21:12 Hove

ANTIGUA LAVA (Trap 4) should make a bold bid in the 21:12 stayers' contest. She's all stamina with a good strike-rate and has three track wins to her name. A finalist in the Golden Jacket at Crayford, where she got no luck, she's been back in form at Hove in recent weeks and should relish the 955m trip tonight.