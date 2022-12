Mickys Barrett (Trap 4) - 18:59 Newcastle

There's some good-quality action at Newcastle this evening and Mickys Barrett (T4) boasts some very smart form and looks to hold sound claims in the PGR All England Cup Trial Stakes. Third in this year's English Derby, he wasn't seen to anything like best effect when third in the semi-finals of the Eclipse eight days ago, encountering trouble-in-running to narrowly miss out on a qualifying spot. However, that rates solid form in the context of tonight's event and, with a proven record over this C&D, we're hopeful he can get the better of what may well develop in to a battle with fellow early-paced type Snake Root (T2).

March on Larry (Trap 4) - 19:16 Newcastle

Local raider March On Larry (T4) looks well worthy of support. His record over C&D is impressive and he again made all as he completed a four-timer seven days ago. Consistency at the boxes is proving a major asset and, with sound claims on expected final time, another bold showing from the front looks on the cards this evening.

Fionas Secret (Trap 3) - 20:36 Newcastle

With her latest effort easily overlooked, Fionas Secret (T3) is fancied to show her true colours and come out on top in this A8 affair over the 480-metre trip. She had acquitted herself with credit in handicaps previously, reeled in by strong-running, experienced sorts. Only a May '21 youngster and open to improvement, this doesn't look a strong race and, with a decent break and a clear run, we're expecting a much better showing than last time.