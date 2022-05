Clerihan Axle (Trap 6) - 16.08 Towcester

There's high-quality action at Towcester this afternoon, with CLERIHAN AXLE (T6) fancied to make all in one of the Derby trials at 16.08. Attached to Nottingham, Clerihan Axle has tasted success at Open company and a couple of spins here this spring should ensure he's spot on for this. An early lead out wide looks assured and while he perhaps lacks the scope of one or two of these, he looks the answer today.

Chelms Yes (Trap 5) - 16.28 Towcester

CHELMS YES (T5) made a seamless transition from Romford to Towcester when recording a brace of Open wins here in March, running to a high figure on the second occasion. Despite failing to add to his tally in a good-quality competition at Perry Barr since, Chelms Yes still walked away with a runner-up medal and the level he's achieved is a fair way in advance of his rivals in the 16.28 heat.

Lanzo (Trap 2) - 18.02 Towcester

The concluding 18.02 contest doesn't look a strong race of its type but that provides LANZO (T2) with an excellent chance to regain the winning thread. He's established as an A1 performer at Hove these days but Lanzo has had a few trials round here in his career and with this galloping track not too dissimilar to Hove, he's fancied to run the opposition down.