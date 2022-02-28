Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Land the jackpot with Casino Jack

Casino Jack (Trap 2) - 15.09 Sheffield

We kick off with a low-grade A7 contest at 15.09 with John Walton's CASINO JACK (Trap 2) fancied to dispel a couple of luckless runs and get back to winning ways. Successful in A8 three starts back, trouble-in-running has halted further progress subsequently. However, a May 20' whelp, he remains the type to do better at this sort of level and if emerging unscathed around bends 1 and 2, is expected to be seen in a much better light.

Buttons Bellini (Trap 4) - 16.04 Sheffield

Having recently got back on the comeback trail, BUTTONS BELLINI (Trap 4, 16.04) ran a most promising race in defeat 6 days ago, forced to check at a crucial stage when making his challenge and ultimately finishing second. There's a strong suspicion Barrie Draper's charge can build on that run given it was his first competitive start since December and he can turn handy behind the pace-setters and announce his presence on proceedings from the ¾ point.

Bogger Bruno (Trap 3) - 19.34 Nottingham

We head over to Nottingham for today's final selection at 19.34 with BOGGER BRUNO (Trap 3) fancied to enhance his already impressive strike rate in the class of A3. He's fancied to seize a good pitch on the inside from lid rise and with sound claims on expected final time, all looks set fair for a big run.