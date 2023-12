ANTIGUA SVEN (Trap 1) - 16:28 Hove

With winning form at a higher level earlier in the year, ANTIGUA SVEN fared better than of late on the back of a class drop when finishing runner-up seven days ago, held up making his challenge at the three-quarter point and finishing to good effect to go down by half a length. Drawn inside an inexperienced sort looks a plus and he can turn handy on the rails and maintain the gallop to fend off his rivals off the last bend.

COOLEMOUNT BOSS (Trap 2) - 17:44 Hove

COOLEMOUNT BOSS isn't far off veteran status, but that hasn't stopped him making an impact following his switch to Hove, again notably strong at the finish when successful three starts back. Remaining in good form subsequently, he's likely to seize an early position behind the pace-setters on the rails and we're hopeful he can come home strongest from the three-quarter point and add to his tally.

KNOCKALTON FLASH (Trap 2) - 18:09 Doncaster

Following a make-all victory in October, KNOCKALTON FLASH has endured some bumpy rides in recent starts, not seen to best effect on each of his last three starts in top-grade company. However, there were much more encouraging signs on the back of a downgrade, reeled in by a strong-running sort under testing conditions latest. Rating the likely leader on the inside this evening, his exploits on the clock stand up to close scrutiny in this field and he can break best and have enough in reserve to repel the challengers off the final bend.